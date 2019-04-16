

CTV Atlantic





It's difficult enough for any one person to qualify for the Boston Marathon, but a triple-threat of Maritime siblings crossed the finish line in Beantown on Monday

The Myers siblings live and train together in Moncton, but got their start running the roads of Sydney, where they grew up.

On Monday, Bobby Myers was glued to his TV.

While he was watching back home in Sydney, three of his five children were pounding the pavement at the world-famous marathon.

“It's pretty exciting,” Bobby Myers said. “I’m so proud of them, eh.”

For 34-year-old Rochelle, Monday was her third time running Boston. Her first time, in 2015, she was pregnant with her son Simon.

Watching her that day inspired Glenn, 32, and 30-year-old Suzanne to train hard enough to qualify for this year's race.

Their dad says the sport simply runs in the family.

“They played a lot of sports, and they all involved running, so that's why they took it up,” Bobby Myers said. “They played soccer and basketball at school and everything.”

Also watching from afar today was the eldest of the Myers clan, Rob.

He's been following his siblings as they've trained through the harsh winter months in Moncton where the three of them now live.

He says sharing in their experience today has truly been a family affair.

“For my mother to be feeling well enough to get down there and see them, it's incredible,” said Rob Myers. “With the three of them down there kind of all supporting each other, and especially with Rochelle and Glenn starting in the same group, they were really excited about that.”

The Myers siblings have raced together in marathons before, including the Cape Breton Fiddlers Run in Sydney.

This is the first time the three have competed together in Boston.

“It's such a big event up there,” said Bobby Myers. “There's more than 30,000 people running in it, so that's what makes it special for them, too.”

As for Monday's finishing times, Glenn finished in a blistering 2 hours, 58 minutes, followed by Rochelle in 3 hours, 11 minutes, and Suzanne in 3 hours, 58 minutes.

Asked what's the secret to their success?

“They just had a scary big brother chasing them in their younger years,” said Rob Myers.

It was a monumental marathon Monday for the Myers clan, and a day this family will never forget.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.