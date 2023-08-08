Truck rams into P.E.I. RCMP detachment building

A 32-year-old Prince Edward Island man was arrested following an incident at the Montague RCMP Detachment Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a pickup truck driver “intentionally” rammed a building at the Montague detachment three times at 12:30p.m., RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said the 32-year-old driver from Kings County was arrested in the parking lot without incident.

"Damages to the detached building go from the concrete footing all the way up to the soffit, and will require the rebuilding of the entire side of this building," Corporal Gavin Moore, P.E.I. RCMP media relations officer, said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said charges are expected to be laid.

The 32-year-old is scheduled to appear in provincial court Wednesday morning.