Truckers opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandate plan weekend protest at N.S./N.B. border

A weekend rally promoted on social media could see truckers gather at the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick border to block the Trans-Canada highway this weekend.

Truckers who oppose the COVID-19 vaccine mandate are organizing the protest, in addition to the convoy heading to Ottawa.

"It’s not what we need. We don’t need more distractions and that’s the thing," says food supply expert Sylvain Charlebois.

On Jan. 15, Canada began to require all travellers, including essential workers like truck drivers, show proof of vaccination when crossing the border. The United States imposed a similar requirement on truckers crossing the northern border with Canada and the southern border with Mexico as of Jan. 22.

Many truckers have expressed their anger with the federal government's mandate.

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they are aware of the planned border blockade and will be present to monitor the situation.

“All Canadians have a charter protected right to lawfully and peacefully assemble. The RCMP respect that right. That’s not an issue, but once we get into blocking highways again that’s a criminal offence,” says Cpl. Chris Marshall with the Nova Scotia RCMP.

In a similar protest last weekend, truckers and their supporters slowed traffic on the highway, but they didn't completely block it.

“That one doesn’t break the law because it’s not a blockade. So, the law is pretty clear that you can’t shut down the roadway,” Marshall says.

Charlebois isn't a fan of the timing of the government's mandate, but says he doesn't see them shifting gears on their decision.

“The government seems to be pretty clear on the mandate. It feels that it’s important to have a mandate at the border for truckers...it’s being enforced on both sides of the border,” says Charlebois.

CTV News had an interview booked with an organizer of the proposed border shutdown, however he didn't answer our calls at the scheduled time.