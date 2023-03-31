Trudeau in Moncton area Friday for three events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Greater Moncton area Friday for three separate events.
Trudeau’s itinerary shows he will meet with dental hygienist students and patients at 10:45 a.m. to discuss high quality and affordable dental care for Canadians.
An announcement on dental care is expected at 11 a.m.
After lunch, Trudeau will visit a health-care research institute and meet with health-care workers and researchers.
At 3 p.m., the prime minister will take part in a town hall discussion in Dieppe, N.B.
Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc, and the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, are scheduled to appear with Trudeau at all three events.
This is a developing story. More to come...
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
BREAKING | Ottawa gives final approval for Rogers $26B purchase of Shaw
Rogers Communications Inc's $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. cleared the last regulatory hurdle Friday, more than two years after the deal was first announced.
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
BREAKING | Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's parents oppose his early release
Disgraced South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole, the lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's parents said after the parole hearing.
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.
Trump's indictment in New York: Here's what to know
The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Donald Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House.
Online-streaming bill closer to passing after House OKs most Senate amendments
The Liberal government's controversial online-streaming bill is one step closer to passing after the House of Commons approved most of the Senate's amendments to the proposed legislation.
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Toronto
-
10-year-old boy dead after chain-reaction crash on QEW
A 10-year-old boy is dead following a chain-reaction crash on the QEW.
-
Ontario to expand deposit insurance coverage to credit unions for homebuyers
Ontario is expanding deposit insurance to credit unions for homebuyers.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
Calgary
-
'Into the air': One victim of Calgary house explosion likely in hospital for 6 months
A member of Calgary's South Sudanese community says 10 victims of a home explosion were blown into the air before falling into a fiery basement below.
-
Crash near High River, Alta. closes section of Highway 2A
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.
-
Police investigation closes Highway 552 northeast of Okotoks, Alta.
RCMP blocked off a highway southeast of Calgary on Thursday night as part of an investigation.
Montreal
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
-
Quebec cracks down on Airbnb after deadly fire as some continue to evade rules
The Quebec government's crackdown on Airbnb has upended Montreal's short-term rental market, leading some to welcome the changes and others scurrying to evade the new rules.
Edmonton
-
Crash affecting traffic west of Edmonton International Airport
The southbound Highway 2 exit onto westbound Highway 19 is not passable because of a crash, police say.
-
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Mild start to April; chance of some weekend precipitation
Sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 6 C range in Edmonton today.
Northern Ontario
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
Legal expert weighs in on Sudbury murder trial verdict, next steps
As the dust continues to settle around Wednesday's verdict in the Renee Sweeney murder trial attention is now turning to what's next for the case. CTV News spoke to a legal expert and here is what he had to say.
-
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
London
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
-
Victim of Sarnia shooting in 'stable' condition
The victim of a shooting in Sarnia is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
-
Old North residents say City Hall fix for infrastructure fell flat
Dozens of decades-old trees are at risk due to construction set to get underway in London’s Old North neighbourhood. Residents say not enough was done to keep them informed and seek their input.
Winnipeg
-
4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
Four teenagers are dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gilbert Plains, Man. Wednesday night.
-
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
-
Police investigating arson at Winnipeg home
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an arson at a home in the city.
Ottawa
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 31 to April 2
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of April.
Saskatoon
-
Some in Saskatoon 'flat out' refusing delivery of city's new green waste bins
Some Saskatoon residents have been refusing to accept the green carts when they’re delivered by the city, but that won’t save them from a monthly fee.
-
Charter challenge filed against Sask. government's disability program
The Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry filed a charter challenge against the provincial government for stipulations in its disability program that require seniors to take their Canada Pension Plan (CPP) money out early.
-
Sask. government hopes physician assistants will help take pressure off health care system
Legislation to license physician assistants has been introduced by the Government of Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
'It's really hard. It's a good hard, though': Unique farm program helping people battle addictions
At Academy Farms in Langley, they raise bison and water buffalo, but this is more than a farm. It's a place that's helping people from across the country find their way out of addiction.
-
'It’s ours': Kwikwetlem First Nation on future of Riverview Hospital site
The redevelopment planning process was quietly halted earlier this year, and now the Kwikwetlem First Nation is speaking up about what they’d like to see happen on the land where the Riverview Hospital operated for a century.
-
Dogwalker claims pups were pepper sprayed during altercation on popular North Vancouver trail
The Hyannus trail system on the Nort Shore is known as a pooch paradise but one dogwalker claims a recent altercation with a hiker turned ugly.
Regina
-
Charter challenge filed against Sask. government's disability program
The Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry filed a charter challenge against the provincial government for stipulations in its disability program that require seniors to take their Canada Pension Plan (CPP) money out early.
-
'Embarrassing and hurtful': Sask. woman denied service because of ‘cultural’ facial tattoo
A First Nation woman was denied service at a Prince Albert bar because of her facial tattoo.
-
'It's bullying': TikTok videos show grim reality of addictions crisis in Regina
Videos posted on the social media app TikTok showing individuals in Regina experiencing mental health crises are bringing into question the stigma still attached to addictions.
Vancouver Island
-
Father of man shot twice in head by RCMP in Duncan speaks out
The father of a Vancouver Island man who was shot twice in the head by police during a dramatic incident in Duncan, B.C., on Tuesday evening is questioning why such lethal action had to be taken by police.
-
'It's ridiculous': Langford mayor defends proposed 12% property tax hike
A proposed 12 per cent property tax increase for Langford residents isn’t sitting well with many.
-
Man sentenced to 4 years for fatal beating of homeless man in Campbell River, B.C.
A 32-year-old man from Campbell River, B.C., has been sentenced to four years in prison for the beating death of a 59-year-old homeless man in October 2020.