Trudeau in Moncton area Friday for three events

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Greater Moncton area Friday for three separate events.

Trudeau’s itinerary shows he will meet with dental hygienist students and patients at 10:45 a.m. to discuss high quality and affordable dental care for Canadians.

An announcement on dental care is expected at 11 a.m.

After lunch, Trudeau will visit a health-care research institute and meet with health-care workers and researchers.

At 3 p.m., the prime minister will take part in a town hall discussion in Dieppe, N.B.

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc, and the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, are scheduled to appear with Trudeau at all three events.

This is a developing story. More to come...