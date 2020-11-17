TRURO, N.S. -- Truro police have made an arrest in an investigation that started in September when the received a complaint about money that had gone missing from the Truro Homeless and Outreach Society (THOS) bank account.

"As part of the investigation a residence in Truro Heights has been searched by officers looking for offence-related property," Truro police said in a news release. "The THOS has been cooperating fully with this investigation. At this time we are not in a position to comment on the amount of money that is missing."

THOS said in a news release that it had "identified some discrepancies in their accounting" and advised police.

The board of THOS said it has hired a new treasurer, Phemie Horvath, who is the controller with the Truro Branch of the Community Credit Union.

"When I found out THOS was in need of a treasurer, I didn’t hesitate to offer my assistance," Horvath said. "The society is strong and resilient, we will get through this together."

Truro Homeless Outreach Society is the operator of Hub House homeless shelter, located at 862 Prince St. in Truro.