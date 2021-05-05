HALIFAX -- Two women have been fined after Truro police responded to a report of a disturbance at a local hotel on Tuesday night.

Truro Police Service say officers determined the people involved in the disturbance were “in violation of the current Public Health orders.”

Two women, including one from the HRM area, have been issued a ticket under the Health Protection Act for failing to abide by provincial health guidelines.

They were each issued a Summary Offence ticket for $2,422.

Truro Police Service remind people to follow the guidelines as directed or they can expect to face substantial fines.