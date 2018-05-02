

CTV Atlantic





For nearly two decade, they stood tall along the streets of Truro, welcoming visitors and locals alike.

Now, the last of the Truro tree sculptures will be cut down, victims of time and the elements.

The first one was carved in 1999, when the town was in the middle of a Dutch elm disease infestation.

Forty three sculptures were created, and that number is down to five.

The downtown lumberjack sculpture was removed, after his head fell off last week.

“Just having been on display now for many years, exposed to the elements,” says Andrew Williams, urban forestry coordinator. “The wood is starting to decay significantly, to the point that stability is becoming an issue.”

Each carving was intended to honour an individual, place or event of historical significance.

There were incidents of vandalism that shocked and upset people.

Repairs were carried out every year, trying to save the sculptures from the ravages of time.

“Local corporations and businesses jumped in,” adds Williams. “Local volunteer groups and that jumped in and sponsored it. It was just; it exceeded anyone’s expectations as to how popular it was going to be.”

Hearing that the last of the sculptures would be removed, was bittersweet news for many.

“It seems a shame with the quality of the workmanship,” says resident Craig Hamilton, “that that will be lost.”

“It was always recognized that we would lose them,” says Williams. “Unfortunately we were hoping they would last a little bit longer than some of them did, but I guess from 1999 to 2018 is a pretty good run.”

An exact date for when the sculptures will be taken down has not been determined, but when they’re gone, they’re gone.

There are no plans for any new sculptures.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.