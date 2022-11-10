Truro to hold second deer hunt to help manage population; meat will be donated to N.S. food banks

The Town of Truro, N.S., is planning its second controlled deer hunt to help manage the growing population since 2015.

A news release from the town says the deer cull will take place in late-November. The first managed deer hunt took place in January and February of this year; a total of 14 deer were harvested.

"This conservative number allowed the program to develop best practices and build efficiencies for future years,” said Truro Mayor Bill Mills in a news release Thursday.

“Council and I are very happy with the results, as public safety was paramount to the overall program. When planning for the second year, we've been able to strengthen our partnerships with the province, Millbrook First Nation, Feed Nova Scotia, and Dalhousie University."

The first hunt was a pilot project to ensure the hunt could be done successfully, with strict control measures with public safety taken into account. Now, the town is looking to expand the hunt to include additional sites and more hunters.

This time, 20 deer will be permitted to be harvested in the initial stage, with the chance to renew the permit depending on timing, and after an evaluation of the initial stage.

The Truro Deer Management Working Group is again partnering with Feed Nova Scotia. All the meat harvested through the program will be donated to food banks throughout the province.

"There's nothing more Nova Scotian than helping your neighbour when times are tough, and the Controlled Managed Hunt in Truro has certainly done that," said Karen Theriault, the director of development and communications at Feed Nova Scotia, in the release.

"The deer meat that Feed Nova Scotia received through this program (in the first year) represented 1,890 servings of protein. That means critical nourishment for thousands of Nova Scotians who count on us and our network of food banks for support.”

The program also aims to waste as little of the animals as possible. All deer hides are donated to Millbrook First Nation, with other parts of the animal used for provincial and national research purposes.

Truro has expanded its partnership with Millbrook First Nation, which will manage one of the hunt sites and teach community members about the ethical harvesting and processing of deer.

"Programs will focus on demonstrating how to apply a field dressing, properly remove a deer, and tan a deer hide. Several experienced harvesters from the community will mentor others during this program," says the town in the release.

Truro says, while residents will need to learn to live with deer long-term, there are measures that can be taken to manage the urban deer population and help bring it down to manageable numbers.

The town is also urging residents to stop feeding deer in the area.

"We encourage all Nova Scotians to keep wildlife wild by not leaving food outside and eliminating other attractants," said Glen Parsons, the manager of sustainable wildlife use with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“Feeding entices wildlife into populated areas and poses risks to both humans and wild animals.”

The Deer Management Working Group was formed in March 2021 and the Deer Management Strategy was approved by Truro Town Council in September 2021.