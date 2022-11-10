Truro to hold second deer hunt to help manage population; meat will be donated to N.S. food banks
The Town of Truro, N.S., is planning its second controlled deer hunt to help manage the growing population since 2015.
A news release from the town says the deer cull will take place in late-November. The first managed deer hunt took place in January and February of this year; a total of 14 deer were harvested.
"This conservative number allowed the program to develop best practices and build efficiencies for future years,” said Truro Mayor Bill Mills in a news release Thursday.
“Council and I are very happy with the results, as public safety was paramount to the overall program. When planning for the second year, we've been able to strengthen our partnerships with the province, Millbrook First Nation, Feed Nova Scotia, and Dalhousie University."
The first hunt was a pilot project to ensure the hunt could be done successfully, with strict control measures with public safety taken into account. Now, the town is looking to expand the hunt to include additional sites and more hunters.
This time, 20 deer will be permitted to be harvested in the initial stage, with the chance to renew the permit depending on timing, and after an evaluation of the initial stage.
The Truro Deer Management Working Group is again partnering with Feed Nova Scotia. All the meat harvested through the program will be donated to food banks throughout the province.
"There's nothing more Nova Scotian than helping your neighbour when times are tough, and the Controlled Managed Hunt in Truro has certainly done that," said Karen Theriault, the director of development and communications at Feed Nova Scotia, in the release.
"The deer meat that Feed Nova Scotia received through this program (in the first year) represented 1,890 servings of protein. That means critical nourishment for thousands of Nova Scotians who count on us and our network of food banks for support.”
The program also aims to waste as little of the animals as possible. All deer hides are donated to Millbrook First Nation, with other parts of the animal used for provincial and national research purposes.
Truro has expanded its partnership with Millbrook First Nation, which will manage one of the hunt sites and teach community members about the ethical harvesting and processing of deer.
"Programs will focus on demonstrating how to apply a field dressing, properly remove a deer, and tan a deer hide. Several experienced harvesters from the community will mentor others during this program," says the town in the release.
Truro says, while residents will need to learn to live with deer long-term, there are measures that can be taken to manage the urban deer population and help bring it down to manageable numbers.
The town is also urging residents to stop feeding deer in the area.
"We encourage all Nova Scotians to keep wildlife wild by not leaving food outside and eliminating other attractants," said Glen Parsons, the manager of sustainable wildlife use with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.
“Feeding entices wildlife into populated areas and poses risks to both humans and wild animals.”
The Deer Management Working Group was formed in March 2021 and the Deer Management Strategy was approved by Truro Town Council in September 2021.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal health officials urge people in Canada to wear face masks indoors
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Liberals look to extend House hours, citing Conservative obstruction
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction.
WATCH LIVE | State of emergency unneeded to clear Alberta border blockade: provincial official
A senior civil servant in Alberta says the provincial government never declared a state of emergency after protesters blockaded a key border crossing because it would not have helped.
King Charles III unveils first posthumous statue of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III has unveiled the first statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II since her death in September. The new sculpture in the English city of York was revealed on Wednesday outside York Minster.
Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump reviewing plea offer: lawyer
A lawyer for the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former United States president Donald Trump says she is likely to accept a plea deal.
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver shocked after being told stolen vehicle won't be covered by insurance
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
-
Home prices in Toronto have fallen 'substantially,' RBC says. This is when they could bottom out
Activity in Toronto's housing market appears to be levelling off. But a new national report from RBC suggests that property values in the city and across Canada are still falling, albeit at a slower pace.
-
This is why a plane looped across the Toronto area for hours in the night
An plane scheduled for a short flight in Ontario this week took a winding route that kept it in the air for more than four hours.
Calgary
-
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of Shandro's mandate
Alberta's justice minister has received a long to-do list from Premier Danielle Smith in his mandate letter. The letter says Tyler Shandro is to develop and enact the proposed sovereignty act to challenge "unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction."
-
Body found in burning vehicle outside Calgary
A body was found inside a burning car east of Calgary Tuesday morning and an autopsy confirmed the death was a homicide.
-
Calgary Mayor Gondek, council get failing grades in first-year report card: poll
A new poll released Thursday suggests support for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Calgary city council is sliding.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Marc Tanguay announced as interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump reviewing plea offer: lawyer
A lawyer for the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former United States president Donald Trump says she is likely to accept a plea deal.
-
'Non aux evictions': Demonstrators rally behind homeless group living under Ville-Marie expressway
Dozens of demonstrators marched in southwest Montreal Thursday morning to protest the now-postponed eviction of a homeless encampment under the Ville-Marie expressway.
Edmonton
-
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of Shandro's mandate
Alberta's justice minister has received a long to-do list from Premier Danielle Smith in his mandate letter. The letter says Tyler Shandro is to develop and enact the proposed sovereignty act to challenge "unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction."
-
A fake e-transfer scam has defrauded Edmontonians thousands of dollars, police say
A man is accused of defrauding online sellers of thousands of dollars by fooling them with a fake e-transfer.
-
Danielle Smith's lobbying record holds clues to her governing agenda, observers say
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promised to focus on the concerns of everyday people after winning a seat in the legislature Tuesday, but observers say other clues to her agenda can be found in her record as a lobbyist for one of the province's most powerful business groups.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
-
Ontario driver shocked after being told stolen vehicle won't be covered by insurance
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
London
-
St. Thomas police officer charged with assault
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.
-
Horse escapes Thorndale barn fire
At least one horse was able to escape a barn fire in Thorndale Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and District Chief Ken Armstrong said, “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames.”
-
Crash causes Highway 403 road closures near Woodstock
Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed following a crash. At the scene, a transport truck could be seen flipped in the ditch while emergency crews worked to get the vehicle upright.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon
-
Federal health officials urge people in Canada to wear face masks indoors
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
-
Report finds pandemic as new cause of homelessness in Winnipeg
A new report has found that the pandemic was a new cause of homelessness in Winnipeg, with some residents facing difficulties in finding shelter and accessing vaccines.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
-
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Ottawa braces for remnants of Hurricane Nicole
Expect some significant rainfall in Ottawa this weekend after another stretch of unseasonably warm November weather.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge released Paige Theriault-Fisher on bail Thursday.
-
Sask. government calls independent review of Prince Albert police
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has appointed a former Edmonton police chief to conduct an outside review of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).
-
Missing Sask. man found dead near abandoned vehicle
Saskatoon RCMP found the body of 60-year-old Jack Crouch with the help of a search plane on Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Findings of misconduct probe that cleared VPD officer may be 'incorrect,' commissioner says
A retired judge has been asked to review an internal disciplinary proceeding at the Vancouver Police Department that cleared one of its officers of misconduct.
-
Police investigate alleged stalking of North Vancouver girl on Halloween
North Vancouver residents and trick-or-treaters may be able to help Mounties looking into a suspicious Halloween event.
-
Improvements coming to Langley stretch of B.C.'s Highway 1
British Columbia's transportation minister is set to make an announcement about improvements to Highway 1 through the Township of Langley.
Regina
-
Ottawa 'changing goalposts' with proposed 2035 net-zero electricity grid target: Sask. premier
Saskatchewan's premier said the federal government is “changing goalposts” with its proposed target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge released Paige Theriault-Fisher on bail Thursday.
-
Federal health officials urge people in Canada to wear face masks indoors
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Massive fire destroys four businesses in Parksville, B.C.
A massive fire ripped through a strip mall in Parksville, B.C., on Wednesday night, gutting two restaurants, an animal hospital and the offices of the local newspaper.
-
Vancouver Island military rescue team receives award for 2021 flood response
A U.K.-based pilots group has honoured the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from 19 Wing Comox for its rescue efforts during last year's devastating floods.
-
B.C. veteran to receive France's highest honour for service during Second World War
A veteran who lives in Duncan, B.C., will be honoured with France's highest award for his service in the country during the Second World War.