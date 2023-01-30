Tuesday marks deadline to apply for Fiona relief in N.B., P.E.I. and N.L.

Time is running out for homeowners to apply for financial assistance to recover from post-tropical storm Fiona.

It’s been four months since Fiona ravaged Atlantic Canada, damaging coastlines and destroying homes.

For many, storm recovery spanned weeks and even months.

In Fiona’s wake, provincial governments introduced financial assistance to help households and small businesses recover.

Applications for financial assistance in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are closing Tuesday.

Nova Scotians have until Feb. 24 to apply for funding.

Applicants are encouraged to take photos of damaged items and create itemized descriptions of damaged or loss items and replacement cost estimates. For renters, a copy of the tenancy agreement is required.

Applications for disaster relief are available online.