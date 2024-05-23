ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Two arrested after cannabis products, money seized from dispensaries in Moncton area: N.B. government

    Contraband cannabis products seized from two dispensaries in the Moncton area on May 9 are seen in this photo. (N.B. government) Contraband cannabis products seized from two dispensaries in the Moncton area on May 9 are seen in this photo. (N.B. government)
    Share

    A man and a woman have been arrested after the New Brunswick government says contraband cannabis products were seized from two dispensaries in the Moncton, N.B., area.

    According to a news release from the province Thursday, a search warrant was executed on May 9 at Queen-E Smoke and Vape Outlet at 1633 Mountain Rd. in Moncton.

    A 24-year-old Moncton man who was an employee at the store was arrested. The province says he will face charges under the federal Cannabis Act.

    The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.

    The release says peace officers seized the following items during the search:

    • 215 grams of dried cannabis
    • five grams of hashish
    • 44 various cannabis edibles
    • four cannabis vapes
    • 104 pre-rolled cannabis joints
    • nine grams of cannabis resin
    • 12 grams of shatter
    • one ATM
    • one money counter
    • $2,524 in cash

    A second search warrant was executed the same day at Queen E-Smoke and Vape Outlet at 540 Pinewood Rd. in Riverview, N.B.

    The release says a 42-year-old Moncton woman who worked at the store was arrested and charges are pending.

    She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.

    During that search, peace officers seized:

    • 529 grams of dried cannabis
    • 10 grams of hashish
    • 152 various cannabis edibles
    • seven cannabis vapes
    • 185 pre-rolled cannabis joints
    • four grams of cannabis resin
    • six grams of shatter
    • 308 flavoured nicotine vapes
    • one ATM
    • $2,497 in cash

    "New Brunswickers are reminded that there are also penalties for those who purchase and possess illegal cannabis, not just for those who sell and distribute it," read the government's release.

    "Cannabis NB and approved private retail partners are the only legal retailers of cannabis products in New Brunswick."

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code

    Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News