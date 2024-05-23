Two arrested after cannabis products, money seized from dispensaries in Moncton area: N.B. government

A man and a woman have been arrested after the New Brunswick government says contraband cannabis products were seized from two dispensaries in the Moncton, N.B., area.

According to a news release from the province Thursday, a search warrant was executed on May 9 at Queen-E Smoke and Vape Outlet at 1633 Mountain Rd. in Moncton.

A 24-year-old Moncton man who was an employee at the store was arrested. The province says he will face charges under the federal Cannabis Act.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.

The release says peace officers seized the following items during the search:

215 grams of dried cannabis

five grams of hashish

44 various cannabis edibles

four cannabis vapes

104 pre-rolled cannabis joints

nine grams of cannabis resin

12 grams of shatter

one ATM

one money counter

$2,524 in cash

A second search warrant was executed the same day at Queen E-Smoke and Vape Outlet at 540 Pinewood Rd. in Riverview, N.B.

The release says a 42-year-old Moncton woman who worked at the store was arrested and charges are pending.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.

During that search, peace officers seized:

529 grams of dried cannabis

10 grams of hashish

152 various cannabis edibles

seven cannabis vapes

185 pre-rolled cannabis joints

four grams of cannabis resin

six grams of shatter

308 flavoured nicotine vapes

one ATM

$2,497 in cash

"New Brunswickers are reminded that there are also penalties for those who purchase and possess illegal cannabis, not just for those who sell and distribute it," read the government's release.

"Cannabis NB and approved private retail partners are the only legal retailers of cannabis products in New Brunswick."

