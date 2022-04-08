Two arrested after Halifax RCMP respond to Preston shootings; N.S. emergency alert cancelled

Two suspects were arrested and police were looking for a third after shootings in the Preston area prompted an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Friday night.

Halifax District RCMP says the emergency alert has since been cancelled and a directive to shelter in place has been lifted.

Police received a report of shots fired in North Preston and East Preston -- neighbouring communities located roughly 20 kilometres east of Halifax -- around 6:55 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told CTV News no one was injured in the shootings.

One suspect was arrested a short time later, but police said two others -- both males -- fled into a wooded area behind Brian Street in East Preston. Police said they believed the men were armed.

Hfx Dist RCMP on scene of shots fired in #EastPreston. One suspect arrested. Two suspects, both male, fled into wooded area behind Brian St. Residents asked to remain in homes & lock doors. Area being contained by police. Pls. avoid. Emerg. alert issued. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 8, 2022

Police said residents should remain in their homes, turn off their lights, and lock their doors.

At 9:20 p.m., police said a second suspect had been arrested. Marshall said more shots were fired in the Bell Street area of East Preston around the time of his arrest.

9:20 p.m. A male suspect arrested and police continue to search for at least one more male suspect. Additional shots fired in area of Bell St.#EastPreston Have info? Call 911. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 9, 2022

Officers were still looking for "at least one more" suspect in connection with the shootings Friday night, but police said at 11:25 p.m. that the direction to shelter in place had been lifted, and they “no longer believe there is immediate risk to safety of residents in the area.”

11:25 p.m. Two suspects arrested & investigation ongoing. No injuries reported. Direction to shelter in place has been lifted; alert cancelled. Police no longer believe there is immediate risk to safety of residents in the area. 1/2 — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 9, 2022

The RCMP says residents will continue to see a heavy police presence in the Preston and Cherry Brook areas overnight as they investigate the shootings.

Police didn’t make it clear as to whether they are still searching for a third suspect in connection with the shootings.

EMERGENCY ALERT CANCELLED

An emergency alert was issued at 8:12 p.m., notifying residents of shootings in North Preston and East Preston, and warning that two suspects were on the loose.

Anyone who spotted the suspect was asked to call 911 immediately, with police warning that he may be armed and shouldn’t be approached.

An Emergency Alert was issued in Nova Scotia on April 8, 2022.

Police said at 11:25 p.m. that the emergency alert had been cancelled, as they no longer believed there was an immediate risk to safety.

The RCMP provided updates on Twitter and Facebook throughout the night. It said more details would be released Saturday.