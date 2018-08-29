

CTV Atlantic





A massive fire has destroyed at least two buildings in a small Nova Scotia village, leaving some people homeless.

Weymouth Fire Chief Roy Mullen says the fire was reported on Main Street at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. Ten fire departments responded to the scene.

Resident Candy Mullen says she heard sirens early Wednesday morning and was shocked when she went outside to see what was happening.

“I got up and I looked out and I saw some smoke and some really bright orange sky so I went out in my pyjamas down the driveway and wow! It was huge, the fire was, like, out of control … I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she says.

Candy Mullen says the fire destroyed the old Bell building, which is now home to an antique shop, as well as the old library, which now houses the New France information centre.

She says the New France information centre was home to a number of historical artifacts.

“That was all lost,” says Mullen.

Weymouth Fire Chief Roy Mullen says the fire has also destroyed three apartments, leaving six people homeless.

He says everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

The fire also prompted a power outage, which is affecting some residents and businesses in the community. The Goodwin Hotel is closed due to the outage, along with the local NSLC store.

Fire officials are working to determine a cause.

Meanwhile, local residents have been posting dramatic photos and videos from the scene on social media.