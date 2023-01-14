Two dead following house fire in Woodstock, N.B., cause under investigation

Two people have died following an early morning house fire in Woodstock, N.B.

The Woodstock Police Force, as well as the Woodstock Fire Department, responded to a call of a structure fire at a residence, located at 732 Main Street, around 1:31 a.m. Saturday.

After the fire was extinguished, police say the bodies of two people were found inside the home.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to a news release from Woodstock police.

Police say officers will remain on scene throughout the next several days, "conducting neighbourhood canvass for video and witnesses."

CTV News contacted the Woodstock Fire Department, who refused to provide comments on the incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.