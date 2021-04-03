HALIFAX -- Two men have died after a boat tipped over in Digby, N.S. on Friday evening.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says just before 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to the boating accident on Second Lake, near Sissiboo Grand Lake in Digby.

Police say three men were fishing on a 12-foot aluminum boat when they ran into motor troubles.

While they tried to fix the problem, the boat overturned, and all three fell in the water.

One of the men was able to swim to shore, finding cell service and calling the police.

Around 10 p.m., fire rescuers found the other two men, a 56-year-old and 49-year-old, both from Digby County, in the water, unresponsive and wearing life vests.

Police say they do not suspect criminality.