Two dead, two seriously injured following crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S.

Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support

Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.

  • 'Experience of a lifetime': Jays playoff game to host special group

    It will be an experience of a lifetime, for a group of young girls learning the game of baseball — but it hasn’t been an easy road. High Park Public School in Sarnia, Ont. started a ‘Girls at Bat’ program in March. It’s an affiliation with the Toronto Blue Jays care foundation to promote the game across the country.

  • Arrest made in Fiddlers Green hit-and-run

    London police have identified and charged a person in relation to a hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians on Monday. The crash happened in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street and one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

