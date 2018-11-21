

CTV Atlantic





Two drivers were ticketed after four pedestrians were struck in separate incidents in the Halifax area.

The RCMP say a 70-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were struck by a vehicle while they were in a marked crosswalk on Astral Drive in Cole Harbour, N.S. at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man and woman were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, was ticketed for failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.

Five hours later, a 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were struck by a taxi at the corner of Spring Garden Road and South Park Street in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say the pedestrians had a “walk signal” and were headed south on Spring Garden Road at the time of the collision.

The taxi had a green light and was turning onto Spring Garden Road from South Park Street when the pedestrians were hit.

Police say both women were knocked to the ground. The 26-year-old was able to get up, but the 33-year-old remained on the roadway until EHS arrived.

She was treated at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre for minor injuries and was expected to be discharged Wednesday morning.

Police say the male taxi driver was ticketed for failing to yield to pedestrians in a marked crosswalk.

The offence carries a fine of $697.50.