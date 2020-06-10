Advertisement
New Brunswick reports four new cases of COVID-19 at Atholville nursing home
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 3:00PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, June 10, 2020 3:17PM ADT
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
All are on Zone 5 and they are under investigation, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said during a news conference in Fredericton.
Of the four new cases, two people are in their 50s and two people are in their 80s. That brings the total number of active cases in Zone 5 (the Campbellton region) to 29. Two of them are residents at Manoir de la Vallee in Atholville, N.B., and two are staff members at the nursing home.
This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.
