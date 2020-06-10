HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

All are on Zone 5 and they are under investigation, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said during a news conference in Fredericton.

Of the four new cases, two people are in their 50s and two people are in their 80s. That brings the total number of active cases in Zone 5 (the Campbellton region) to 29. Two of them are residents at Manoir de la Vallee in Atholville, N.B., and two are staff members at the nursing home.

-449 tests done in the last 24 hours@CTVAtlantic — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 10, 2020 Dr. Russell also revealed details about the case in the Moncton area on Tuesday. That case involved a temporary foreign worker who had been in self-isolation. "That's why the self-isolation component is so important," said Dr. Russell. "The risk can never be zero, because this is a global pandemic." Dr. Russell said that lessons learned early on during the pandemic -- when a group of temporary foreign workers in B.C. had the virus -- were applied across Canada, including New Brunswick. "We had planned...to tests the group of individuals of the temporary foreign workers after 10 days...so all the temporary foreign workers have been tested." — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 10, 2020

