

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Two organizations sought to intervene today in the judicial review of the case of Abdoul Abdi, a former Somali child refugee fighting to stay in Canada.

Lawyers for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and Justice for Children and Youth argued in Federal Court that their groups would offer unique perspectives about the issues surrounding Abdi's case.

The Canada Border Services Agency detained Abdi, who was never granted Canadian citizenship while growing up in foster care in Nova Scotia, after he served five years in prison for multiple offences including aggravated assault.

The application for judicial review seeks to challenge the government's decision to refer his case to a deportation hearing.

Both groups argued before Justice Ann Marie McDonald in Halifax that their positions would assist the court in arriving at a decision in Abdi's case -- one they claim will have wider implications for vulnerable youth in Canada.

But Heidi Collicutt, a lawyer representing the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, argued the groups did not meet the criteria to be intervenors in the case.

Collicutt argued the groups do not offer a unique perspective, but rather bolster and supplement Abdi's position.

The Federal Court is scheduled to hear the judicial review on June 19.