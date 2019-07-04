

Two homes are badly damaged and one pet is dead after a fire in the north end of Halifax.

Crews were called to the scene on Sullivan Street around 12:30 p.m.

It appears one home caught fire, which then spread to the house next door.

Several trucks were on scene as firefighters attempted to stop the flames from spreading to other homes on the street.

No injuries were reported, but both homes are badly damaged.

An iguana and a dog managed to escape, but one cat died in the fire.

Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of Sullivan Street, Novalea Drive, and Isleville Street.

Traffic is being diverted and Halifax Transit routes 7 and 330 are operating on a detour.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

Halifax Fire is on scene at Sullivan Street. Two houses involved. No injuries or cause reported yet. Traffic being diverted. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/ixYn3REsxg — Bill Dicks (@BillDicksCTV) July 4, 2019

HRM Fire on scene of a working fire in a residential property on Sullivan St. ,Hfx. No word on cause .@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/dlDZzIWMrt — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) July 4, 2019