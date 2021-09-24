HALIFAX -- Two inmates have escaped from a jail in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, the province’s Department of Justice confirmed Friday morning.

According to the Department of Justice, two inmates escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth at around 8:51 p.m. on Thursday.

Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, was on remand at the facility for several charges including theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession, and break and enter.

Clarke is described as five-foot-ten-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has light brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, was also on remand at the facility for several charges including driving while disqualified, failure to attend court, breaches of conditions, robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon.

Smith is described as six-feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Police are investigating, and ask anyone who has information to contact Halifax Regional Police.

The Department of Justice says they will conduct a full review of this incident.

This is a developing story, more to come.