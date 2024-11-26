ATLANTIC
    • Two men arrested after drugs, firearm seized in Village-Saint-Laurent, N.B.

    The drugs and weapons seized by RCMP are seen. (Source: RCMP) The drugs and weapons seized by RCMP are seen. (Source: RCMP)
    Two men have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in Village-Saint-Laurent, N.B.

    Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Route 11 on Friday.

    Officers seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine at the scene as well as Percocet, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Police also seized numerous prohibited weapons and a restricted firearm, according to Tuesday’s new release.

    A 48-year-old Village-Saint-Laurent man and a 19-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation were arrested at the scene.

    Police say both men were released and the 48-year-old man is set to appear in court at a later date.

    The investigation is ongoing, according to the RCMP.

