Two men arrested after drugs, firearm seized in Village-Saint-Laurent, N.B.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in Village-Saint-Laurent, N.B.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Route 11 on Friday.

Officers seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine at the scene as well as Percocet, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Police also seized numerous prohibited weapons and a restricted firearm, according to Tuesday’s new release.

A 48-year-old Village-Saint-Laurent man and a 19-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation were arrested at the scene.

Police say both men were released and the 48-year-old man is set to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the RCMP.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.