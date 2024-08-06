Two men arrested in relation to break and enter, theft valued over $20,000 in Westphal, N.S.

RCMP in Halifax arrested two men after a break and enter at a business in Westphal, N.S., resulted in around $20,000 in thefts last month.

Police responded to the break and enter on Highway 7 at around 8:30 a.m. on July 25. Upon arrival, police found a sea container, which had been forced open by two men. The pair, who arrived in a pickup truck, stole the contents of the container, valued at more than $20,000.

Police identified the two men after an investigation and arrested them after spotting them near a Montague Road home in Lake Loon.

Police executed a search warrant on the home around 7 p.m. and some of the stolen property.

The remainder of the stolen property was located the next day after an investigation. It was found to have been sold to a local business.

The suspects, a 41-year-old man from Lake Loon and a 28-year-old man from Moncton, are facing a number of charges, including:

breaking and entering with intent

theft over $5,000

trafficking in property obtained by crime

possession of break-in instrument

The two were later released on conditions, and are set to appear in provincial court in Dartmouth at a later date.

