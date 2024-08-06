ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Two men arrested in relation to break and enter, theft valued over $20,000 in Westphal, N.S.

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina)
    Share

    RCMP in Halifax arrested two men after a break and enter at a business in Westphal, N.S., resulted in around $20,000 in thefts last month.

    Police responded to the break and enter on Highway 7 at around 8:30 a.m. on July 25. Upon arrival, police found a sea container, which had been forced open by two men. The pair, who arrived in a pickup truck, stole the contents of the container, valued at more than $20,000.

    Police identified the two men after an investigation and arrested them after spotting them near a Montague Road home in Lake Loon.

    Police executed a search warrant on the home around 7 p.m. and some of the stolen property.

    The remainder of the stolen property was located the next day after an investigation. It was found to have been sold to a local business.

    The suspects, a 41-year-old man from Lake Loon and a 28-year-old man from Moncton, are facing a number of charges, including:

    •  breaking and entering with intent
    •  theft over $5,000
    •  trafficking in property obtained by crime
    •  possession of break-in instrument

    The two were later released on conditions, and are set to appear in provincial court in Dartmouth at a later date.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future

    Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News