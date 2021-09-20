HALIFAX -- Police have charged two men in connection with an armed home invasion that occurred in Lower Sackville, N.S. late Thursday night.

Halifax District RCMP says just before midnight on Sept. 16, officers responded to a home invasion on Hillcrest Avenue.

According to police, three armed men entered the home and assaulted an occupant. The men took personal belongings from the home and fled the area in a grey Chevrolet Equinox. Witnesses heard a gun shot prior to the vehicle leaving.

Police say two occupants were inside the home at the time of the incident. One man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS and the other person was not injured.

A short time later, Halifax Regional Police officers located the suspect vehicle in Dartmouth. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, which initially did not stop, but then stopped on Lahey Road and the three occupants fled on foot.

Police and a K9 team pursued the suspects and arrested two of them a short distance from the vehicle. Police say they recovered three firearms, a quantity of cannabis and articles taken from the home.

Colin Alan Beals, 39, of North Preston and Jamar Lakwame Carvery, 23, of Cole Harbour, remain in custody and both are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday to face the following charges:

Break and enter

Assault with a weapon

Two counts of forcible confinement

Disguise with intent

Theft under

Two counts of unsafe handling of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Three counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Two counts of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Two counts of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Two counts of weapons trafficking

Reckless discharge of a firearm

Flight from police

Carvery is also charged with the following:

Four counts of possession contrary to firearm prohibition

Four counts of possession contrary to court order

Breach of release order

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.