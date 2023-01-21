Two men dead following Cape Breton two-vehicle collision: RCMP

Two men of Eskasoni First Nation have died following a two-vehicle collision that occurred in East Bay, N.S., Friday.

Members of the RCMP North East Traffic Services – Cape Breton, along with fire and EHS crews responded to the scene on Highway 4 just before 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say officers learned the collision involved a transport truck travelling eastbound and a Chevrolet Traverse headed westbound.

According to police, the 80-year-old male driver and the 38-year-old male passenger of the Traverse were taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital due to life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two later died in hospital.

The driver of the transport truck, a 46-year-old man from Sydney, did not suffer injuries, say police.

"Weather conditions were bad at the time of the collision," says RCMP, in a news release.

Highway 4 was closed for many hours while the scene was processed by a collision analyst, but reopened just before 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.