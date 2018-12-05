

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing charges in connection with an alleged attempted robbery and home invasion in Nova Scotia that prompted a police chase in New Brunswick.

The RCMP say the men tried to commit a robbery and home invasion in Springhill, N.S. shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday and then fled from police into New Brunswick.

The RCMP in Nova Scotia contacted the RCMP in New Brunswick around 6:30 p.m. and asked for assistance in stopping the suspects’ vehicle, which was headed westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police deployed a spike belt along the highway in Painsec, N.B., forcing the vehicle to come to a stop near Exit 467B.

Police say the two suspects fled on foot, but a K9 unit tracked them down a short time later.

They were arrested and taken to hospital for minor injuries and later released into police custody.

A member of the New Brunswick RCMP was also injured while responding to the call and was treated in hospital and released.

A 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, both of Riverview, N.B., are due to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday to face charges related to the incident in New Brunswick.

They are also expected to face charges related to the alleged attempted robbery and home invasion in Nova Scotia.

Both the New Brunswick RCMP and Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating.