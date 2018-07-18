

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing a slew of weapons charges in connection with an armed robbery in the Halifax area.

Police were called to a casino on Hammonds Plains Road Tuesday morning after two men allegedly pointed a firearm at an employee in the parking lot and made off with a sum of money.

A suspect vehicle crashed and ended up in a ditch off Exit 3b on Highway 102 and one man was taken into custody.

A short time later, police closed in on a quiet neighbourhood in Bedford Hills as they searched for the second suspect, who they said may be armed.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, where officers were seen walking through the neighbourhood with their guns drawn, for several hours Tuesday morning. Police were asking residents to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area while they searched for the suspect.

The second suspect was arrested in the Bedford Hills area - thanks in part to a canine unit that sniffed him out while he was hiding in a backyard - and taken into custody shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Matthew Leslie Grimm, 27, of East Chezzetcook, N.S., and Austin Michael Mitton, 23, of no fixed address, have been remanded into custody. They were due to appear Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.

Grimm and Mitton each face the following charges:

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon

Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Robbery with a firearm

Wearing a disguise

Grimm is also facing charges of driving while prohibited, breach of a prohibition order, and three counts of breach of probation.

Mitton is also facing charges of possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized, resisting arrest, and five counts of breach of probation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.



