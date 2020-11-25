Advertisement
Two passengers taken to hospital after Halifax Transit bus collides with transport truck
Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020 1:42PM AST
A Halifax Transit bus drives a route in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- Two passengers were taken to hospital after a Halifax Transit bus collided with a transport truck Wednesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the two-vehicle collision in the 1600 block of Barrington Street around 9:40 a.m.
Police say the vehicles were travelling in the same lane when the bus crashed into the back of the truck.
Two passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they don’t expect to lay charges in connection with the collision at this time.