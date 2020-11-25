HALIFAX -- Two passengers were taken to hospital after a Halifax Transit bus collided with a transport truck Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the two-vehicle collision in the 1600 block of Barrington Street around 9:40 a.m.

Police say the vehicles were travelling in the same lane when the bus crashed into the back of the truck.

Two passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t expect to lay charges in connection with the collision at this time.