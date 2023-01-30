Two people arrested after man seriously injured in Cole Harbour stabbing

Two people have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Cole Harbour, N.S., Saturday afternoon.

The RCMP responded to a business on Cole Harbour Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police learned a man had gone into the business and was followed in by another man, who then left but returned with a woman a short time later.

Police allege the second man stabbed the first man and he and the woman then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they arrested two people in connection with the incident Monday afternoon.

A 26-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both of Halifax, remain in custody. They are due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday to face charges of attempt to commit murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but they don’t believe the stabbing was a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.