Two people in custody after weapons complaint in Tracy, N.B.
Several cruisers and at least one armoured vehicle were on-site and a nearby home was evacuated. Police confirm a man and a woman were refusing to vacate the property.
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:12PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:13PM ADT
Two people are in custody after an incident Wednesday night in Tracy, N.B.
A section of Route 101 was closed for most of the morning as police handled a weapons call on Heritage Drive.
This trailer was the focus of the investigation.
The suspects were taken into custody and the road was re-opened after 11:30 a.m.
Tracy is a village of about 500 people.