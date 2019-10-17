

CTV Atlantic





Two people are in custody after an incident Wednesday night in Tracy, N.B.

A section of Route 101 was closed for most of the morning as police handled a weapons call on Heritage Drive.

This trailer was the focus of the investigation.

Several cruisers and at least one armoured vehicle were on-site and a nearby home was evacuated. Police confirm a man and a woman were refusing to vacate the property.

The suspects were taken into custody and the road was re-opened after 11:30 a.m.

Tracy is a village of about 500 people.