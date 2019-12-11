LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- Two people are in hospital after a vehicle sideswiped a car, struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and then crashed into a home in Lower Sackville, N.S., Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened at the corner of Sackville Drive and Lucasville Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Sackville Drive from Millwood Drive to Lucasville Road while they remain on scene.