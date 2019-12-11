Two people injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian, home in Lower Sackville
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 12:31PM AST Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 12:58PM AST
LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- Two people are in hospital after a vehicle sideswiped a car, struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and then crashed into a home in Lower Sackville, N.S., Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident happened at the corner of Sackville Drive and Lucasville Road shortly after 8 a.m.
Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Sackville Drive from Millwood Drive to Lucasville Road while they remain on scene.
