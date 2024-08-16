Two people killed in head-on collision in Antigonish County

Two people are dead after two vehicles collided in Lower South River, N.S., shortly after midnight.

Antigonish County District RCMP, fire services and EHS responded to the collision around 12:05 a.m. Friday on Highway 4, near the 4000 block.

A Dodge Caravan carrying five people and a Honda Pilot travelling in the opposite direction collided head-on, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the van, a 41-year-old Antigonish woman, died in hospital after being transported by EHS.

The driver of the Honda pilot, a 58-year-old Afton woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four passengers in the van were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene. Highway 4 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

