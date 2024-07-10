ATLANTIC
    • Two people sentenced in child pornography investigation in New Brunswick

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Two people have been sentenced in connection to a child pornography investigation in New Brunswick.

    The investigation began in April 2023 after police received information from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

    Police executed a search arrant on a Charlotte County home on April 4, 2023, where they arrested a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both from Charlotte County. Officers also seized multiple electronic devices.

    Both were later released pending their court appearances.

    Several charges were laid on the two individuals on Sept. 5, 2023, including:

    •  arranging by means of telecommunication agreement to sexually interfere
    •  sexual interference
    •  making of child pornography
    •  possession of child pornography

    The man appeared at provincial court in Saint John, where he was sentenced to eight years in prison on May 13.

    The woman appeared in provincial court in Saint John on Tuesday and she was also sentenced to eight years in prison.

    The identity of those sentenced was not released in order to protect the victim’s identity, according to police.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

