Two Pictou County men charged with impaired driving on New Year’s Day

HALIFAX -

Two Pictou County drivers will face a judge at a later date after being arrested for impaired driving on the first day of the year.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they charged a 26-year-old man with impaired driving, and driving without a valid driver’s license, during a traffic stop on Stellarton Road at 11:26 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Shortly after, at 2:11 p.m., officers charged a 47-year-old man with impaired driving, driving a motor vehicle while licence was revoked, driving without insurance, and operating a vehicle without registration, during traffic stop on Marsh Street.

“Driving at this time of day while impaired, whether by drugs or alcohol, puts an increased risk of a potential cause of serious injury and or death especially for children,” said Constable Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police in a press release. ”Impaired driving unfortunately occurs at any day of the week and at all times of the day.”

Police say both men are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.