Two Sussex, N.B., men charged with break, enter and theft

Two Sussex, N.B., men have been arrested in connection with a break and enter theft.

On Jan. 31, Sussex RCMP arrested a 27-year-old man and a 34-year-old man with a break, enter and theft of tools and equipment from three businesses in the Sussex Industrial Park, according to a news release form RCMP.

Police believe the break and enter thefts occurred between Jan. 19 and Jan. 30.

After the arrests, police say they obtained a warrant to search a property in Prosser Brook, Albert County. Police say they recovered $30,000 in stolen tools, construction equipment, and an ATV, which is linked to crimes committed throughout Southeast New Brunswick.

Joseph William Harrison, 27, is charged with break, enter and theft. He was released on bail under conditions of house arrest and electronic monitoring, the release says.

The 34-year-old man was released and will appear in court.

"Thanks to the high-quality video surveillance systems in place at these businesses, we were able to identify the suspects and make arrests in a timely manner during this investigation," said Sgt. Kevin Glode. "The investigation into this series of property crimes in ongoing."

The investigation continues.

