Cape Breton Regional Police say two women have died in a house fire in Dominion.

Police responded to the home on Villa Nova Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they say the home was fully engulfed, and they determined two people were still inside.

An 83-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman were found dead inside the home.

A man escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police.