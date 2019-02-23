Featured
Two women killed in Cape Breton house fire
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 6:30PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, February 23, 2019 7:10PM AST
Cape Breton Regional Police say two women have died in a house fire in Dominion.
Police responded to the home on Villa Nova Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they say the home was fully engulfed, and they determined two people were still inside.
An 83-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman were found dead inside the home.
A man escaped without injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police.