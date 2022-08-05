Two Yarmouth men face dozens of charges in human trafficking case

Two men from Yarmouth, N.S., are facing dozens of charges related to human trafficking in a case police say involves multiple victims.

The RCMP’s Human Trafficking Unit received a tip on June 9 that a woman was being trafficked by a Yarmouth man.

Police launched an investigation, which they named Operation Homeward.

During the investigation, police determined the man was involved in trafficking several people for both sex and labour.

Investigators learned a second man from Yarmouth was also involved.

Police say the identities of the accused will not be released “out of respect for the privacy of the victims.” A publication ban has been put in place.

The first man has been charged with 33 offences, including human trafficking, sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, and advertising sexual services, among others.

Police say the man was already in custody on unrelated charges. He appeared in Shelburne provincial court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Sept. 13.

The second man was arrested on Wednesday. He is facing six charges, including human trafficking, sexual assault and obtaining sexual services, among others.

The man appeared in Shelburne provincial court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the victims and their families are receiving support.

Anyone who is being trafficked, or suspects someone is being trafficked, is urged to call or text the RCMP’s support line at 902-449-2425. Police say the line is monitored by a police officer 24 hours a day and callers can choose to leave their information anonymously.