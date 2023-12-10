Ukrainian community celebrates Christmas while war wages on

Ukrainian hospitality was in fine form Saturday with dance, song, unique gifts, Christmas decor and of course traditional foods.

The Ukrainian Club of Moncton hosted their Koliada Ukrainian Christmas Fest at the Lutz Mountain Heritage Museum.

Koliada refers a traditional winter ritual in Ukraine, similar to Christmas carols.

People visit homes, sing holiday songs and wish their neighbours all the best.

Ukrainian Club of Moncton president Nataliia Haidash was happy to see a packed house and said it’s a special day for the community to gather, but it’s also a big fundraiser.

Proceeds from the market will be used to support civilians and the Ukrainian military who are approaching their second year of war with Russia.

“We usually purchase medical, tactical kits for the frontlines that we ship to Ukraine, or protective gear or some other items for which we receive requests from military units in Ukraine,” said Haidash.

Olesia Bulenok said raising funds makes Ukrainians living in Moncton feel like they are somehow helping.

“We’re useful. We can somehow help approach our victory,” said Bulenok.

Haidash said everyone realizes the war is going to be long.

“There are no hopes it’s going to end tomorrow or in a month or even in a year. So we are kind of ready for the marathon, not for the sprint,” said Haidash. “We understand they will still need our help, but in the long-term.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Bulenok said the situation in her homeland has not changed much since then.

“It’s not better at all. It’s still going. War is still there and people are exhausted,” said Bulenok.

Information of donating can be found on the Ukrainian Club of Moncton’s Facebook page.

