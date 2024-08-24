ATLANTIC
    • Ukrainians in Moncton, N.B., celebrate independence day while country still at war

    Four-year-old Timothy Malisevych holds a Ukrainian Flag at Moncton City Hall on Saturday. Four-year-old Timothy Malisevych holds a Ukrainian Flag at Moncton City Hall on Saturday.
    A crowd of over one hundred people attended a ceremony at Moncton City Hall Saturday to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day. Ukraine declared independence from the former Soviet Union on Aug. 24, 1991 and established itself as a sovereign nation later in the year.

    Ukraine finds itself fighting for freedom again since Russian forces invaded the country in February, 2022. In the two and a half years since the war began, around 2,000 Ukrainians have come to Moncton

    The Vice-President of Ukrainian Club of Moncton, Kat Topchii, said she wished her country didn't have to keep fighting for its independence.

    "Our support, our voice and our commitment to fundraising are crucial to ensuring that the world does not forget about Ukraine," said Topchii.

    Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold praised the enduring courage of the Ukrainian people.

    "You have our unwavering support for all of you here and for Ukrainians around the world,” said Arnold. “And we support you in fighting for the principles of freedom, democracy, unity and cultural diversity that binds us all together."

    Moncton South MLA and Minister for Immigration Greg Turner said it's unfortunate Ukraine is still fighting for its independence.

    "We all want you to have the same freedom that you fought for many, many years ago," said Turner.

    New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs issued a statement on Friday saying Ukrainians have to fight to uphold the rights and liberties they gained when they broke away from the Soviet Union.

    "As people celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day, let us honour the bravery, resilience and unwavering determination of the Ukrainian people to defend their homeland. Their spirit and tenacity are felt not just in Ukraine but here in our province and around the world," said Higgs.

    Ukraine’s Independence Day was celebrated elsewhere around the region, including Halifax where that country’s flag flew above the Nova Scotia Legislature for the day.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

