Unclaimed luggage prompts police investigation at Halifax airport

Some unclaimed luggage prompted a police investigation at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Monday evening.

The airport tweeted at 6:16 p.m. Monday that police were on scene, investigating a “potential security issue.”

Police are on-site investigating a potential security issue. Flights remain in operation. If you are checking in, please follow instructions of on-site personnel. Further updates will be issued as available. — Halifax Stanfield (@HfxStanfield) January 16, 2023

Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase confirmed that police were investigating unclaimed luggage in the check-in area.

“Safety is our top priority and at the airport, such matters are thoroughly investigated,” said Chase.

Both Halifax Regional Police and Halifax District RCMP responded to the airport and secured the area.

“As you know unclaimed and unattended luggage are taken very seriously at airports,” said RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay in an emailed statement to CTV News.

After a thorough inspection, police determined the luggage didn’t pose any risk.

Chase said flights remained in operation during the investigation.