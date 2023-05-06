Uncovering history at Nova Scotia’s Fort Edward

Historian John Wilson points to Fort Edward as a colonial representation of the origins of Windsor, going all the way back to 1750.

The 16th century fortification had many boom and bust cycles.

“It originally had about 650 officers and men,” said Wilson.

Now it serves as an archeological field school for Jonathan Fowler and his academic team.

Using high tech, modern and scientific methods, Fowler hopes to uncover what lies beneath this rolling field.

“Especially remote sensing and ground penetrating radar and those kind of techniques in a real research context,” said the Saint Mary’s University professor.

Priority number one is to find the site of the Old Garrison cemetery.

“It’s missing,” said Fowler. “We think we know where it is, and hopefully the radars will tell us.”

As for what archeological indicators to look for?

“Pattern of reflections in the ground,” said Fowler. “As the radar wave energy transmits down through the ground and then reflects back up, there are distinctive patterns of reflection caused by graves.”

Using remote sensing, aerial imaging and other indirect methods, Fowler wants a clear view of what’s buried in the ground.

“This site has not been mapped in this detail, ever before,” said Fowler, who added it’s also a chance to examine evidence of another layer of history. “There’s a small chance that this might be an Acadian cemetery which predates the fort.”

This weekend, Fowler and his archeological crew will also study a site near Grand Pre, N.S., which may help uncover a long lost village.

