It's been 70 years to the day since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

These rights are well known around the world, but what is lesser known is the author behind the document -- and his New Brunswick connection.

In the heart of Hampton, N.B., the immortal words of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are carved in stone.

It's the birthplace of John Peters Humphrey, who penned the first draft of the historic document.

“It was a best-kept secret until the late 90s, after his death actually,” said Georgie Day of the John Peters Humphrey Foundation. “And a group came together at the invitation of his wife at the time to somehow honour his legacy.”

A legacy with tough beginnings. Humphrey lost both of his parents to cancer at a young age and he was only six years old when his arm had to be amputated after a severe burn -- and he was bullied because of it.

“I believe that John Humphrey could have been the greatest bully in the world,” said author Anne Scott. “He understood how people were bullied, because he was bullied so much because he was missing his left arm and that made him different.”

But he didn't become a bully.

Instead, as an adult, Humphrey turned his focus to the rights of all humankind

Before drafting what would become the universal declaration of human rights, John Peters Humphrey became the first human rights director at the United Nations in 1946.

It was Eleanor Roosevelt, former first lady and chair of the Human Rights Commission, who asked Humphrey to write the document.

Then on Dec. 10, 1948 - the declaration was adopted by the General Assembly.

"The right to freedom, the right to free speech, we have to keep those constantly in the back of our mind and in the front of governments around the world,” Day said. “So that is the incredible legacy of John Humphrey.”

Humphrey helped to establish Amnesty International Canada and the Canadian Human Rights Foundation.

“It was that perseverance and passion that he had for all humanity, that I find so inspiring,” Scott said.

Humphrey received 13 honourary degrees and was named an Officer of Canada.

He passed away in 1995, but his contribution is remembered in his hometown and beyond.

On Monday, the world celebrated International Human Rights Day and Nova Scotia held its human rights awards in Halifax.

Six Nova Scotians were honoured for their work in the field of human rights, social justice and as advocates.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.