Universite de Moncton to review name change to remove ties to British officer
Canada's largest French-language university outside of Quebec has launched a process to review the school's connection to a British military figure involved in the deportation of Acadians.
The Universite de Moncton's board of governors says it will appoint two officials to consider a community request for a name change.
It says the review will examine the political, social, reputational, legal and economic aspects of changing the school's name.
University president and vice-chancellor Denis Prud'homme says the review will be done in a transparent manner with respect for the university's institutional values.
More than 1,000 people signed a petition earlier this year to remove the schools ties to Robert Monckton, a British officer who played an active role in the imprisonment and expulsion of Acadians.
The university was founded in 1963 and took the name of the city of Moncton, the location of one of its three campuses and the largest city in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.
Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers to 'boost' math and literacy skills for students
The Ontario government is investing more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.
Toronto's summery temperatures set to 'drastically drop' as chance of rain looms
Toronto's summery weather is set to come to an abrupt end with the forecast calling for rain and a 'drastic' temperature drop.
Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages
Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
1 dead in Stoney Trail motorcycle crash
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Stoney Trail.
Wranglers finish regular season as AHL's top team
The Wranglers earned a first-round bye in the AHL playoffs, defeating the Abbotsford Canucks 3-2 Saturday night in their regular season finale.
Kahnawake firefighters battling large brush fire
Firefighters are battling a brush fire near Highway 130 Sunday afternoon in Kahnawake, a Mohawk community on Montreal's south shore. According to the Kahnawake Peacekeepers, the fire is burning in a wooded area between the Goodleaf's auto shop and Route 207.
2 back-to-back cases of suspected arson in Montreal's West Island overnight
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two cases of suspected arson that occurred within hours of each other Sunday morning. The first incident involved a tractor unit business in Dorval in the West Island. The second occurred in the driveway of a home in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
The Alberta RCMP will give an update Sunday afternoon on the police officer who died in Strathcona County last week. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 1 p.m.
Alberta premier broadens restrictions on reporter questions to include media outlets
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith broadened her new media-question restriction policy Saturday to limit not only questions from reporters but also from media outlets.
'Emotional' goodbye as Old Strathcona Farmers Market vendors retire
Two vendors who have been a staple at the Old Strathcona Farmers Market for decades have decided to hang up their aprons.
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
Owners vow to rebuild after Wortley Village cafe destroyed by fire
The owners of the Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe in London’s Wortley Village are vowing to rebuild, after a Sunday morning fire destroyed the beloved community hub.
St. Thomas police investigate after local business has window broken
St. Thomas police are investigating after a local business was damaged late Saturday night.
Police tape off riverbank near Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg police have cordoned off a section of riverbank in Point Douglas for an ongoing investigation.
RCMP searching for missing Split Lake man
Thompson RCMP are looking for help in finding a missing man from Split Lake.
Jets believe in Hellebuyck to help upset Golden Knights in playoff matchup
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck doesn't think the Winnipeg Jets feel like underdogs as they head into the first round of the NHL playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
No serious injuries reported after small plane crash near Ottawa airport
Ottawa paramedics say no serious injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed in a field near the Ottawa airport Sunday morning.
OUTSaskatoon appoints interim director after mass layoffs in March
Saskatoon’s leading 2SLGBTQ+ organization has appointed a new interim director.
'There's been too many snafus by the City of Saskatoon': Residents frustrated with green cart rollout
The green cart program has rolled out in Saskatoon, but some residents aren't happy.
Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet closing its doors
A Saskatoon charity that has focused on helping Ukrainians escape the war in their country is closing.
B.C. nurse admits to diverting narcotics for personal use, faces 4 years of restrictions
A licensed practical nurse in B.C. is facing a minimum of four years of restrictions on their practice after admitting to stealing drugs that were set to be thrown away in order to use them personally.
‘Decampment isn’t a solution to anything’: Report looks at toll of eviction on people who use drugs
A new report is providing insight into the impact people who use drugs face after an eviction.
‘I think it saves kids lives’: Unique Vancouver high school program forced to move
A unique high school program in Vancouver has been told its students will have to relocate.
Teen arrested following early morning robbery at gunpoint: Regina police
A teenager in Regina is facing numerous charges following a street robbery in broad daylight over the weekend.
Water main break causes temporary closure of Regina coffee shop
Brewed Awakenings' east Regina location was suddenly closed on Sunday due to a water main break.
Sooke parks closing for filming of 'popular TV series'
The District of Sooke is notifying community members that it will be closing down two scenic parks to accommodate the filming of a "popular TV series."
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.