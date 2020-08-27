HALIFAX -- The RCMP say a university student in Antigonish, N.S., has been fined $1,000 for failing to self-isolate, as required under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

Antigonish RCMP received a complaint on Monday that a student from outside the Atlantic provinces was not self-isolating.

Police investigated and determined the student had violated the Health Protection Act. The student was issued a summary offence ticket on Tuesday.

Police did not specify which university the student attends, but Antigonish is home to St. Francis Xavier University.

CTV News asked the RCMP if the student attends St. FX, and whether they live on campus or off campus. The RCMP refused to provide any further details, citing "privacy reasons."

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic provinces is required to self-isolate for 14 days. The measure is in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada, which has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases, compared to provinces outside the Atlantic region.

The self-isolation rule also applies to post-secondary students coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic ‘bubble.’

"The Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding university students arriving in the province from outside of the Atlantic Bubble to follow all Public Health orders which includes completing a self-isolation period of 14 days," said the RCMP in a news release. "We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

The province announced last week that all post-secondary students from outside the Atlantic provinces will be tested for COVID-19 three times during their 14-day self-isolation period.

The news release from RCMP comes a day after Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health urged travellers to abide by the province's 14-day self-isolation rule.

Dr. Robert Strang confirmed Wednesday that a recent cluster of cases in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's northern zone is linked to a traveller who failed to self-isolate.

Strang said the person travelled from outside the Atlantic bubble to visit family and did not self-isolate in Nova Scotia. Three people, including a close contact and two people who were at a restaurant at the same time as the infected person, then contracted COVID-19.

On Sunday, the provincial government reported that a man in his 80s in the northern zone died as a result of COVID-19. The province said the case was related to a traveller from outside the Atlantic bubble.

"If you're supposed to be self-isolating, you need to do so," said Strang during a news conference on Wednesday. "The stakes are simply too high to disregard the rules and if you're unclear about the rules, ask, and err on the side of caution by isolating while you get the answer."