'Unprecedented demand' behind shortage of children’s cold, flu medications: Health Canada

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?

As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island