'Unprecedented demand' behind shortage of children’s cold, flu medications: Health Canada
Children's cold and flu medications remain hard to find on pharmacy shelves, at a time when families are in need of them most.
Kuriakose Jose was recently overseas when friends in Canada called him about the shortage. So, when he returned, he brought a supply of children’s pain reliever for his one-year old, and for others as well.
“They asked me to bring some from India,” says Jose. “So, when I came back, I brought some extra Tylenol in case I need it, as well as for my friends too.”
Krysta Hartlen Côté is parent to a two-year-old with complex medical needs, who often relies on children's over the counter medications.
“It certainly helps with all the cold and flus that have been going around, but also we use it on a regular basis for other things,” she says.
Hartlen Côté says she’s mindful of the shortage, and only keeps one bottle on hand at home. Her search to replenish it begins when that starts to run out.
“We have (to) start looking around, calling around to different grocery stores, the pharmacy, dropping in, and ask family and friends to keep an eye out for what we need as well,” she says.
Pharmacist Greg Richard of Boyd’s Pharmacy in Halifax says the supply has been scarce from his wholesale supplier for several months.
“We don't really know how long it's going to be going on for,” he says. “We’ve been getting some bottles in semi-regularly in now, just one or two at a time, so I know they’re allocating them throughout the province from the wholesaler.”
Richard recommends parents and caregivers ask for alternatives when shelves are bare, and encourages buying only what's needed.
“Maybe having cough and cold products isn't actually appropriate for that child and there's other options that may be more appropriate,” says Richard.
In a statement to CTV News, Health Canada says the supply is limited because of an “unprecedented demand” that started this summer.
It says manufacturers have increased production, with “some producing at record levels.”
The department says it recently approved the “exceptional” importation of ibuprofen from the United States, and is working on doing the same for acetaminophen from Australia, to supply hospitals.
Health Canada is also working on doing the same for community pharmacies and consumers, it adds, although no timeline was given for when that would happen.
In the meantime, visits to the IWK children's hospital emergency department have skyrocketed amidst what the interim department head has described as an early surge in respiratory viruses among kids.
“And normally, for a lot of parents, they would give Advil and they would see how they (the child) would look,” says Dr. Katie Gardner.
Without being able to give that medication, she says, “they have no way to gauge whether they're doing okay, and we're seeing that kind of end result (at the emergency department).”
In a statement, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness says it’s working on easing the pressure on the IWK.
“…the Department of Health and Wellness in collaboration with the IWK and Nova Scotia Health is actively working on ways to address staffing shortages and relieve pressures on emergency departments. We are also taking steps to introduce new ways to deliver care that will help stabilize services in communities across the province,” writes Khalehla Perrault.
IWK pediatrician Joanna Holland has advice for families struggling with sick children at home.
“For toddlers, kids older than one, they may be able to have adult medications crushed,” she says. “But in terms of specifics, I would advise families to ask their pharmacist for help with that in terms of exact dosing, and they would need to know the child’s weight.”
Dr. Holland says whether a child is experiencing COVID-19, RSV, a cold, or the flu, fever alone is typically only concerning in young infants under three months of age.
“The reasons with these viral respiratory illnesses that children need medical treatment or need to be admitted to hospital are usually either that they’re dehydrated, so they need help with fluids,” she says. “Or because they're really having a lot of trouble with their breathing, and needing some help with their breathing.”
Dr. Holland says it’s important to keep sick kids hydrated, and monitor for worsening symptoms.
She adds prevention is also key, through up-to-date vaccinations, hand-washing, and wearing masks in crowded areas.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Control of U.S. Congress, future of Biden agenda in voters' hands
Polls closed in two dozen states Tuesday night as the nation voted in the first midterm elections of Joe Biden's presidency, with control of Congress, governorships and other key races hanging in the balance.
How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?
As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
'All I can say is thank you': Students honour Indigenous veterans
Schools across Canada held special ceremonies Tuesday in honour of Indigenous Veterans Day.
Ford's urgency, an 'economic emergency': What the convoy commission heard about Ambassador Bridge blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act turned its attention to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. From the pressure Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was feeling from major companies to see the blockade end, to CSIS concerns about violence, here are key moments from the Windsor blockade hearings.
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government walks away, blaming premiers
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique on health funding with provincial and territorial ministers, ending two days of widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement.
Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores
Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
Mountie pleads guilty to assault on student in Kelowna, B.C., during wellness check
An RCMP officer from Kelowna, B.C., has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nursing student during a wellness check in January 2020.
U.S. midterm elections: Hate-driven politics 'has to die out,' political analyst says
Millions of Americans are set to cast their ballots in this year's U.S. midterm elections, with polls set to close by the end of the day Tuesday. But at a time of heightened divisions in the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham asks whether this election will see American democracy continue or set it on the path to decline.
Toronto
-
Toronto's top doctor to 'urgently explore' re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has been directed to “urgently explore” the possibility of re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
A viral outbreak is making some Toronto raccoons more aggressive
Recent data from Toronto Animal Services shows there was a significant increase for service requests for raccoons from May to September 2022 in both cadaver pick-up and injured and sick wildlife, prompting them to declare a raccoon distemper outbreak.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman charged in hatchet attack at CTrain station
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was bleeding and slipping in and out of consciousness after being attacked with a hatchet, police said.
-
Man convicted of taking his daughter from Calgary to Iraq now faces 8-year sentence
An appeal judge has extended the sentence of a man convicted of abducting his daughter, taking her from Calgary to Iraq four years ago.
-
LIVE AT 8:30
LIVE AT 8:30 | Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.
Montreal
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teacher days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom.
-
Popular family-owned Montreal restaurant blindsided after landlord puts building in rental ad
A popular downtown Montreal falafel joint that has been serving Middle Eastern fare for nearly 30 years says it was blindsided after its landlord listed the building for rent without notifying the longtime tenant.
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
Edmonton
-
Online learning, event cancellations considered as Edmonton school absences total 21K
It's not something either school board in Edmonton wants to do, but online learning, virtual events and activity cancellations are possible as the number of sick students and absent teachers continued to rise Monday.
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
-
Snowfall triggers mad dash for winter tires in Edmonton
The phone has been ringing off the hook at Edmonton auto centres as drivers rush to switch over their tires following some heavy snowfall.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man left with concussion after tree falls on his moving car
A day out with family took a dark turn Sunday for Dean Cooper, who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda.
-
After three terms, North Bay Mayor Al McDonald ready to say goodbye
After three terms as North Bay's mayor, Al McDonald tells CTV News he's proud of what has been accomplished during his time serving the citizens of North Bay.
-
From Syria to the Sault: business owner is now a proud Canadian
The owner of a popular Syrian restaurant in Sault Ste. Marie has become a Canadian citizen.
London
-
'If you walk into a room and there was a guitar, he just had to pick it up and start playing': London, Ont. music community pays tribute to Dan Fawcett
Those who knew Dan Fawcett say he had two passions — being with friends and playing his guitars. Police revealed on Monday that Fawcett was the city's fifth homicide of the year, and the news of his death has devastated those in the London music community.
-
Judge denies charter challenge appeal in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial
Justice Mark Poland has denied an application by Herbert Hildebrandt that his assault trial took too long.
-
Hockey community mourns passing of former London Knight Dan Buccella
The hockey community is mourning the loss of OHL alumnus and former London Knight Dan Buccella, who died suddenly on Sunday following a battle with leukemia.
Winnipeg
-
'It is very shocking': Family of car crash victim concerned thousands stolen from online fundraiser
A Winnipeg family is raising concerns about online donations made to help with their son's funeral expenses.
-
'A peaceful place': How a small Manitoba community honours those who fought in war
A small Manitoba community has been dedicated to honouring those who fought and also made the ultimate sacrifice during the First and Second World Wars.
-
Manitoba’s historic Tree Planting Car gets new roots
A nearly 100-year-old train car with deep roots on the Prairies has made a historic journey.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police, mayor 'totally mismanaged' Freedom Convoy, Ford told Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Ottawa police “lost command” of the situation during the 'Freedom Convoy’ occupation, according to new evidence released at the Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government walks away, blaming premiers
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique on health funding with provincial and territorial ministers, ending two days of widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet outage strands Saskatoon residents
Hilary Kennedy shouldn't be stepping over skiffs of snow on her nightly walks.
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. Are that of Megan Gallagher.
-
Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church
A male found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning died of exposure, the Saskatoon Police Service said.
Vancouver
-
Bon voyage English Bay Barge: Removal from Vancouver beach nearing completion
Nearly a year after it ran aground and became an accidental attraction on a Vancouver beach, the dismantling of the so-called “English Bay Barge” is nearly complete.
-
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government withdraws
The Federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique with provincial and territorial health ministers, ending widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement to boost health care funding.
-
Control of U.S. Congress, future of Biden agenda in voters' hands
Polls closed in two dozen states Tuesday night as the nation voted in the first midterm elections of Joe Biden's presidency, with control of Congress, governorships and other key races hanging in the balance.
Regina
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
-
Children and families left out in affordability cheque rebate: Sask. NDP
With $500 affordability cheques coming to Saskatchewan residents beginning Monday, the official opposition is calling on the government to include children in the distribution.
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
Vancouver Island
-
Insufficient safety training and ship maintenance blamed for death of 2 fishermen off Vancouver Island in 2020
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says insufficient safety training and regulatory surveillance are largely to blame after a fishing vessel sank off Vancouver Island in 2020, killing two of the three crewmembers aboard.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
History of Indigenous service in Canadian military is 'intertwined with joy and sorrow,' navy sailor says
A Metis member of the Royal Canadian Navy was at the lawns of the B.C. legislature on Tuesday to mark Indigenous Veterans Day.