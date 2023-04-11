Up close and personal with great white sharks with this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
Neil Hammerschlag of Atlantic Shark Expeditions is teaming up with Art Gaetan of White Shark Research Charters to take tourists on daily trips out of Liverpool starting in August.
While at least one other business used to offer recreational cage diving to see blue sharks and makos out of Lunenburg, the duo believes it’s the first-of-its-kind in Canada as it combines a chance for the public to observe great white sharks and help collect research. Tourists aren’t required to have a scuba certificate.
“We’re going to be bringing people with us to encounter these sharks and cage dive with these sharks and help us with our science,” said Hammerschlag.
Their aim is to search for great whites, tag the endangered animals and allow tourists to see the species up close from the boat or during a cage dive and snap photos.
“When they do, we’re actually hoping to use those photographs to build a catalog of the actual sharks that are there. A photo I.D. database,” Hammerschlag said.
Art Gaetan, the captain of the vessel for the expedition, has decades of experience fishing in Nova Scotia waters and has researched great whites in South Africa. He’s also researched blue sharks in Nova Scotia but has moved onto white sharks.
“We got one of the most incredible creatures on the planet in our own waters. I want to show them to you and see what it’s all about,” Gaetan said.
He said he uses a harpoon-style tagging unit to tag the sharks and he doesn’t feed them, pointing out he has a system that makes getting bait off the line difficult.
“We use bait to try to bring them to the boat but the object is not to feed them, the object is to bring them to the boat so we can do our photo identification,” Gaetan said.
Surfers are concerned with the business plan.
“I think there should be public consultation,” said Walter Flower, a long-time surfer who also owns a whale watching business and has helped with shark research as well.
Flower doesn't think the business will have much luck finding sharks far offshore and is concerned the cage diving and bait will draw sharks inshore.
He wants the business to let the public know the specific areas they plan to work in and if there’s a conflict with other users, Flower believes they should move on.
“You don’t want to be sitting on a surf board, looking a mile away and see a boat jumping for sharks, white sharks,” Flower said. “It’s spooky enough as it is and to have someone create a feeding area… I don’t think that’s going to do over too well with anybody.”
Hammerschlag said surfers and beachgoers have nothing to worry about, pointing out how their activities won’t be anywhere near where anyone is using the water.
“Research in other places in the world have shown no linkages between risks to ocean water users and shark eco-tourism,” Hammerschlag said, adding their activities will be very responsible.
“We’re just going to momentarily intercept the shark that’s already in the area. These waters are being frequented by white sharks. We’re just there to study them,” he said.
Hammerschlag said the research generated will be provided to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to help inform their white shark recovery planning. They will also publish their results in scientific journals and make the findings public.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
BREAKING | Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, setting aside months of speculation about his presence.
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert’s counter-intuitive advice?
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Pharmacists fear more drugs may fall into loophole that saw B.C. Ozempic sent to U.S
Canada's pharmacists worry a lack of data about prescription management could see a repeat of the situation with diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic, in which thousands of doses have been mailed over the border to Americans.
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
opinion | Should you fight an eviction?
Arriving home to a notice to vacate on your front door can be devastating, to say the least. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some instances when you should consider fighting an eviction and explains how an eviction could affect your credit rating.
Toronto
-
Toronto to foot bill for 2026 World Cup while MLSE profits
The City of Toronto is going to foot the bill for the FIFA World Cup while its partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment stands to make millions without taking on any risk in hosting the global competition.
-
Everything you need to know about the Raptors play-in game tonight against DeMar DeRozan's Bulls
The Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes are still alive – but to get there, they’ll have to vanquish a familiar face.
-
Police investigating double shooting in Vaughan
Two males were rushed to a trauma centre after being shot early Wednesday morning in Vaughan.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Montreal
-
'It was hell:' Ukrainian family safe in Quebec after surviving Russian airstrikes
Aurika Olkhova says she still can't believe that she and her two daughters made it out of Ukraine alive after enduring weeks of bombing by the Russian army in the city of Mariupol — including at the maternity hospital. Now safe in Quebec, working at a veterinary clinic, and her daughters learning French at school, Olkhova is telling her story.
-
After 60 years, The Suburban is ending door-to-door delivery
It's the end of an era for The Suburban, a weekly newspaper serving Montreal's English-speaking community since 1963. On Wednesday, the paper announced it would no longer be delivered door-to-door. Editor Beryl Wajsman said the decision to end the service was "forced upon" The Suburban thanks to upcoming changes in municipal bylaws regarding flyer deliveries.
-
Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month
Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
Edmonton
-
Southwest Anthony Henday crash causing delays near Rabbit Hill Road
A crash is slowing traffic in southwest Edmonton.
-
'I think people are forgiving,' Smith says of UCP 'missteps' ahead of provincial vote
A campaign-style announcement featuring UCP Leader Danielle Smith ended with her getting grilled on a number of controversies Tuesday while a health-care worker appeared to give the premier a sly middle finger.
-
Driver killed in St. Albert Trail, Campbell Road intersection crash
A 65-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Tuesday at the intersection of St. Albert Trail and Campbell Road on the outskirts of Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls
A 61-year-old from West Nipissing has died as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Firefighters called to Sudbury Community Arena on Wednesday morning
Firefighters were called to Sudbury Community Arena downtown for a small blaze Wednesday morning.
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
London
-
Two people assaulted inside Dorchester business
OPP are hoping someone may have information regarding an assault in Thames Centre. Around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police say “multiple youth” entered a business at 2095 Dorchester Rd. and assaulted two people inside.
-
Committee backs downtown tower with 435 unit— none are affordable housing
A skyline-stretching high rise proposal breezed through the Planning and Environment Committee, but also reignited debate about requiring developers to designate some of their units for affordable housing.
-
Threat of demolition prompts action and apology from developer
A day after CTV News London reported on five derelict buildings slated for demolition by city hall, the owner of three of the houses has stepped forward.
Winnipeg
-
Trudeau to visit Manitoba on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit Manitoba on Wednesday as he promotes the government’s new budget.
-
Jets clinch playoff spot with feisty 3-1 win over Wild
The Winnipeg Jets have found their groove just in time, after stumbling through much of the winter.
-
'The water is up to my knees': Resident concerned as back lane puddle inches closer to homes
The rapid spring thaw in Winnipeg has East Elmwood-area residents concerned about a pool of knee-deep water in their back lane inching closer and closer to their properties.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Debate on tax grant for airport hotel comes to Ottawa council after tied committee vote
Ottawa city councillors will be discussing a proposal to give a tax break to a private company that wants to build a hotel at the Ottawa International Airport; a plan that does not have the mayor's stamp of approval.
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
Saskatoon
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Saskatoon police make arrest in parking lot confrontation caught on video
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in conection with a confrontation at SaskTel Centre that was caught on camera and widely shared online.
-
Cuts could be coming to your kids' classrooms: Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is warning that cuts could be headed for the classroom.
Vancouver
-
Arrival of 1st cruise ship of year in Vancouver kicks of tourism season
The first cruise ship of the season has arrived in Vancouver, officially setting sail on what experts say could be a record year.
-
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
Regina
-
Sask. family frustrated with lack of pediatric gastroenterologists in province
A Saskatchewan family left for Alberta on Tuesday to seek medical care for their child, an eight-year-old boy who had been a patient at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon with a stomach ailment.
-
Police believed Regina mother accused in death of son had something to hide
Regina police officers believed Chelsea Whitby had something to hide in the weeks following the death of her 18-month-old son, Emerson.
-
American Idol journey for Sask. musician ends with Top 55
Brayden King, a musician from Weyburn, Sask., was eliminated in the top 55 round of the popular musical talent show, American Idol.
Vancouver Island
-
Dynamite, drugs seized as police arrest suspected traffickers in Victoria, Langford
Three men and one woman in British Columbia's capital region could face drug-trafficking and weapons charges after Mounties seized a stash of contraband, including a brick of cocaine and a stick of dynamite.
-
Victoria tourism industry hopeful inflation doesn’t curb cruise spending
Victoria’s tourism economy is banking on thousands of cruise ship visitors – like the 1,800 who arrived on the season’s first ship Tuesday – spending a pretty penny while they're in the B.C. capital this season.
-
Victoria police help bylaw officers clear homeless encampment, some vow to return
On Tuesday morning, along the 600-block of Princess Avenue in downtown Victoria, bylaw officers – accompanied by Victoria police officers –moved to clear a homeless encampment.