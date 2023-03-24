UPEI faculty, supporters rally outside legislature to mark 5th day of strike

Several dozen striking University of Prince Edward Island faculty members and their supporters rallied outside the provincial legislature Friday.

It came as the fifth day of strike action by the UPEI Faculty Association (UPEIFA) wrapped up. They want pay equity for contract academics, recovery of lost wages and protection against future inflation, among other things on their negotiation wish list.

Michael Arfken, a psychology professor and president of the UPEIFA, says his team is ready to meet but UPEI administrators aren’t interested.

“They’ve just said no,” said Arfken.

In a release, the university says it’s made offers to the faculty by email. Arfken says that’s not good enough.

“We can’t really negotiate by email, and that’s not how negotiations are supposed to take place anyway,” he said.

The university also says it’s offered binding arbitration, but the union says that would only solve salary issues and not broader ones like part-time instructor pay, staffing levels, class sizes, and research support.

“We’re ready to meet. Everyone that we know of has called on the parties to meet. The only people who think that’s a bad idea is, apparently, the UPEI board of governors,” said Arfken.

Arfken says morale of union members has improved in the first week on the picket line.

The university settled a contract with its support staff this week, announcing Friday CUPE members had ratified a new contract, though some members of that union were on the picket line Friday to show support for the still on strike UPEIFA.