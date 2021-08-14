FREDERICTON -- Within days of Nova Scotia Liberal leader Iain Rankin proposing a vaccine passport system if elected, protests were arranged – including one Saturday morning in downtown Halifax.

Protestors saying they weren’t necessarily against the vaccine – but “a taxpayer funded form of social coercion,” according to Atlantica Party leader Jonathan Dean.

“Letting people know this is a step too far and we won’t allow it,” he said.

Rankin said Monday that the so-called "ScotiaPass" would not be mandatory, but it could be a tool for businesses, like restaurants and bars, to help keep staff and customers safe.

The Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce is surveying its membership to see if they would be in favour of something similar.

“I am hearing from our businesses that they want the government to make a decision in one way or another because some of the members feel this is downloading the responsibility from government to businesses and that’s downloading responsibility as well as the risk," said CEO David Duplisea. "So that’s why we launched the survey to see where we’re at and what the public’s appetite is looking like."

So far, the majority support a passport of some sort – but the Chamber will release the survey’s final results this coming week.

New Brunswick’s Liberal opposition is also in favour of a passport.

“There needs to be an official document, provided by the province of New Brunswick for people to be able to travel around the world, because some have to. To be able to travel across the country, because some people have to, and certainly to be available for when you travel across the province of New Brunswick,” Roger Melanson said.

He also wonders if it could boost the vaccine rate among young people.

“I think they do want to get their vaccines, it’s just a matter of making it a priority,” he said.

New Brunswick’s department of health said it is in discussions with other provinces and the federal government on the issue, saying in a statement that they expect to align vaccine records to meet whatever standards are required for a passport for international travelers.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister and N.B. MP Dominic LeBlanc said this week that the federal government only has the mandate to handle a passport for international travel purposes, but that doesn't mean the document couldn't be used for more things.