Video captures whale breaching off Peggy's Cove, N.S.

Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.

Video posted on Instagram Sunday afternoon shows a whale in the waters off the rocky shore.

Toward the end of the video, the whale can be seen breaching in front of a crowd of people near the lighthouse.

The person behind the “Fly With Me Halifax” Instagram account says they have been to Peggy's Cove “hundreds of times” and never saw a whale before.

It’s unclear what type of kind of whale is seen in the video, but some people online suggest it may be a right whale, minke, or humpback.

CTV Atlantic asked marine experts at the University of New Brunswick for insight on the video. They said they could not identify the species due to the lack of distinguishing features.

