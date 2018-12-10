

CTV Atlantic





It's been a critical way for veterans and those with accessibility needs to get around Nova Scotia for over 70 years, but at the end of 2018, the Walter Callow Wheelchair Bus service will cease its operation.

Some say that will leave a critical gap in the system.

“Can you imagine being blind, incapacitated, in a hospital bed and being able to summons the ability and strength to create this organization that exists today,” said Jim Trainor, the director of Walter Callow Wheelchair Buses.

Walter Callow crashed while in the Royal Flying Corps and his injuries kept him bedridden and blind for the rest of his life. Still, he came up with the wheelchair bus system.

“Seventy years ago, when we started running buses, it was an incredibly different time and the expenses and the regulatory framework around running buses was entirely different,” said Jennifer Bolt, the executive director of Walter Callow Wheelchair Bus. “The costs have gone up significantly and some of those costs are insurance, others are just the costs of maintaining buses and keeping them licensed and on the road.”

In recent years, fewer veterans have been using the service, and Bolt says it's simply not feasible to continue.

“The board has decided that as of Dec. 31 of this year we will take our buses out of operation,” Bolt said.

Bolt is hoping at least one of the three buses can stay in operation.

There are talks happening behind the scenes to see if another group would take it on, but nothing is concrete yet.

CTV News spoke to a number of the service's clients and one said they did have an outing booked for Christmas Day for any residents who didn't have friends or family to take them out on that day -- they have since had to cancel that outing.

The Dartmouth Learning Network has been using the Callow wheelchair buses over the last three or so years.

“Our most recent one, we went to Grand Pre and apple picking,” said Dartmouth Learning Network executive director Alison O'Handley. “It's made a huge difference because we've had individuals who haven't been able to go on field trips because of their concerns of getting on and off the bus and finding their way around the facilities.”

A new foundation is in the works specifically for veterans to try and carry on the work of Walter Callow.

Bolt says more on that will be announced in the New Year.

The Accessibility Act was passed just last year to show the province is committed to a barrier-free Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia government says it is aware and looking into the closure.

Bolt believes each bus will end up in a different place, but is hoping at least one or two will stay in operation.

The oldest bus is from 2002.

The Walter Callow charity has had a relationship with Ambassatours over the last year. The tour company helped with training drivers and managed the dispatch side to the Callow bus service, but Ambassatours tells CTV News there are no plans at this point for them to take on any of the accessible buses.

The city says as long as someone is eligible for access-a-bus services, they can apply.

According to the Nova Scotia League For Equal Opportunities, 30.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have a disability.

The province is aware of the decision by the Callow board and looking into the closure.

“Government recognizes the importance of ensuring persons with disabilities have equitable access to transportation, programs and services,” the statement said.

“We offer funding programs to assist organizations in providing accessible transportation across the province and to help community organizations and businesses make improvements to become barrier-free.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.