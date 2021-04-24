HALIFAX -- Dalhousie University is now considering disciplinary action against students they say attended a gathering that broke COVID-19 rules.

On Friday, Halifax Regional Police ticketed 22 people for allegedly violating the Health Protection Act at a "large social gathering."

Around 1 a.m., police say they responded to a house on Jubilee Road in Halifax that was exceeding provincial gathering limits.

On Saturday, Dalhousie University issued the following statement, first to CTV News via email, then a similar message on Twitter:

"The university would have no way of knowing if those charged were students," university spokesperson Janet Bryson said.

"We’re counting on all of our students to share the responsibility for keeping our Dalhousie community and the surrounding community of Halifax, safe and healthy," she said. "That includes proper physical distancing, wearing a mask in public spaces, and avoiding large gatherings."

"We have been in constant contact with our students ensuring they are aware of the public health measures and the subsequent consequences to disregarding these measures, and the university’s expectations," added Bryson.

Twenty-two people were handed summary offence tickets, each carrying a fine of $1,000. The total cost of the tickets adds up to $22,000.

Later, the university said it was indeed able to confirm Dalhousie students attended the party, and is considering suspending them.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin also took to Twitter, issuing a stern warning to those who choose to violate provincial protocols. "Come on, people!" he wrote, in part.

Halifax Regional Police says it encourages everyone to educate themselves about public health measures, and follow them.